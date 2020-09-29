Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor celebrated his 38th birthday on Monday. Ranbir’s fans are congratulating him on this special occasion, as well as his family is not far behind in this matter. Now it’s Ranbir’s birthday and Alia Bhatt does not wish him, how can it be good? Yes, recently, Alia shared a picture on Ranbir Kapoor’s 38th birthday and wished him a different style. Ever since Alia has shared this post for Ranbir, since then people have been continuously giving their reactions to it on social media and along with this, Ranbir Kapoor’s sister Riddhima Kapoor has also given her reaction on this post of Alia.

Let us tell you that recently Alia Bhatt has shared a photo of Ranbir Kapoor on his social media account, in which Ranbir is seen cutting the cake. The caption with this picture has been given – ‘Happy Birthday 8.’ Now on this post of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has sent an emoji of a heart shape. Let me tell you that people are very much liking this post of Alia Bhatt.

We all know that the fans of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor love fans. That is why both the fans are eagerly waiting for their marriage. For the first time, this beautiful couple is going to appear together in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film ‘Brahmastra’. Apart from Alia, Ranbir, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy will also be seen in the lead roles in this film.

