Partha Samathan has got a big Bollywood film Yes, according to reports from entertainment website Spotboy, Parth has got a big Bollywood film in hand and that is why he wants to leave his famous show ‘Kasauti Zindagi Ke 2’.

Parth has signed his first Bollywood film It is said that Parth has signed his first Bollywood film and he is very excited about this project.

Excellent role in ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ It is reported that Parth has been offered an excellent role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. It has been told that Parth will be seen in Alia Bhatt’s opposite lead role in Bhansali’s film.

4

Shantanu Maheshwari was discussed Let us know who will be the opposition of Alia, many names have come out about this. It has been reported earlier that Alia’s opposite TV actor Shantanu Maheshwari can be cast. However, before this, Karthik Aryan and Emraan Hashmi were also reported to have this role offer. Shooting of the film had already started in March but had to be stopped due to lockdown.

Based on Husain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ The film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. According to the book, Gangubai Kathiawadi’s real name was Ganga Harjivandas and she belonged to a rich family in Gujarat. Gangubai’s husband sells her at a brothel for Rs 500 while she is dreaming of living a new life with him.

Recently, there were reports that TV actor Parth Samthan is moving away from his popular show ‘Kasauti Zindagi’. Although he has not made any official announcement about leaving his show, it was discussed that he will no longer work in the show with the lead character Anurag Basu. Now in the new news that has been revealed, it is being said that Parth has called the TV world for a Bollywood film.