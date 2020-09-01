Actress Alia Bhatt, who made her debut with Karan Johar’s film ‘Student of the Year’ in 2012, has done a lot of work on her dressing style over the years. Alia, who always appears adorned in princess ballgowns, tulle dresses and chunky sandals, is choosing her own looks these days. However, there was a time in Aaliya’s fashionable career, when her leanings grew mostly like bold pantsuits and graphic-printed midi dresses. But these days Alia is choosing clothes according to her comfort.

Something similar happened to us recently when Alia decided to do a photo shoot with her sister Shaheen Bhatt instead of being photographed by a professional team for a magazine cover photoshoot. Actually, Alia Bhatt has recently been featured on the cover page of Elle India, in which she styled herself from her dress selection to makeup, eyes, lips and even hair. While it must have seemed strange to hear this, the actress took this step keeping in mind the self isolate.

While Alia looked very beautiful in all the photos taken at home, the photoshoot was taken care of but the most attention was drawn by her ikat dress, which was specially designed by Saksha & Kinney. This tier dress was made of micro-plating with colorful ikat print, which was adding glamor to Aaliya’s look. Not only this, while adopting the no accessories look, Aaliya did minimal makeup and accessorised her look with a white flower, leaving the hair open. Malaika and Amrita chose desi avatar to meet the family, fans also fanned on the murderous style of Arora Sisters

In one of the shared photos, Alia is seen posing in the garden, which the trolls see more than mocking her look. Actually, Alia has been on the target of trolls due to nepotism war for the last few days. In such a situation, he had to bear the brunt of this when his film ‘Road 2’ got the maximum dislikes on the OTT platform.

Recently, this effect was seen only on her latest photoshoot, where trolls were praising the move of the actress and calling her bad for her film. When Alia Bhatt became a tremendous troll for wearing a T-shirt like Katrina Kaif, people said ‘first boyfriend copied, now T-shirt’



Well let me tell you that Alia of this photoshoot wore several dresses back to back, one of which was a pink off-shoulder dress, with a molded yoke design with a light pink belt. In this gown designed by Amit Aggarwal, the actress is seen posing in a white bathtub.