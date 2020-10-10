Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are such couples who often remain in the discussion. Some news about these two often comes up. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt have been dating each other for a long time. At the same time, there is no rumor about the marriage of the two. But recently, once again this couple has been in the discussion for a particular reason.

Recently, once again this was seen when Ranbir appeared with his brand new bicycle. On social media and fan pages of Ranbir Alia, such information came out that this bicycle has been gifted to Ranbir Kapoor by his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. Let me tell you, there is no official confirmation of this news but despite this, at least this is the wave on social media.

Recently, Ranbir Kapoor was captured in media cameras with this bicycle. Ranbir looked quite dashing with a dark blue t-shirt and jeans. This is not a common bicycle, but all kinds of facilities have been given in it. The price of this bicycle is also so much that any small vacation can cost you. Yes, if sources are to be believed, Ranbir Kapoor’s bicycle is worth 1.5 lakh rupees.

Talking about the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen in the film Brahmastra directed by Ayan Mukherjee. This film has been announced for release on 4 December 2020. Apart from Ranbir Alia, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in the film.