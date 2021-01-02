Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt is celebrating New Year in Rajasthan with her family and Ranbir Kapoor these days. Both the pair are known in Bollywood’s most beautiful couple. The photos and videos of both are fiercely viral on social media. Recently, a throwback video of Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Shahrukh Khan is becoming very viral on social media. In the video, Alia Bhatt is seen dancing with Shahrukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor on the song ‘Radha Teri Chunri’ (Radha Teri Chunri) from her debut film Student of the Year.

Alia Bhatt is seen in the Indian look in this video. The video is about an award function in which Alia Bhatt, Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor are dancing. Alia Bhatt is very active on social media. She is also seen sharing her photos and videos. But this video is being liked a lot and fans are also giving a lot of reaction to this video. This video has received more than 215,970 views so far.

Let us tell you, Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film ‘Road 2’. The film was released on the OTT platform in the year 2020. Talking about the workfront, Alia Bhatt will soon be seen in ‘Brahmastra’. Ranbir Kapoor will be seen playing the lead role in this film with him. Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in an important role in the film along with Ranbir and Alia.