Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 35th birthday. Recently she has returned to Mumbai by celebrating with husband Ranveer Singh in New Year, Ranthambore. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were also spotted with them. Alia Bhatt wishes Deepika Padukone the sweetest birthday. She became the first celebrity to write a post congratulating him.

Alia Bhatt shared Deepika Padukone’s photo and wrote, “Happy Birthday DP. You are and always will be an inspiration for beauty and strength. This is for us and many adventure trips, love you. “

Let us know that Deepika Padukone deleted all the posts from Instagram in New Year 2021. He then shared an audio clip in which he was heard saying, “Hello everyone, all of you are welcome to my audio diary, this is a record of my feelings and thinking. You know, all of you will agree that the year 2020 has been terrible for everyone, but for me it has been a matter of gratitude and living in the present. In the year 2021, I pray for good health and mental peace for myself and everyone around me. Happy New Year to all. ”

Deepika Padukone has recently completed shooting for director Shakun Batra’s film (its name has not been revealed yet). In this film, she will be seen with Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ananya Pandey. Deepika Padukone has 52.6 million (more than 5 crore) followers on Instagram.

Deepika Padukone has come a long way in the industry now. He has carved a niche for himself in the industry. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Om Shanti Om’ with Shah Rukh Khan. The film was released in the year 2008. After this, Deepika did many films including ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Piku’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’ and ‘Padmavat’. Deepika Padukone is celebrating her 35th birthday today.