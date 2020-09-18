Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt loves her girl gang very much and keeps proof of this through her post through her social media account. From posting beautiful pictures with her girl gang to sharing secrets about each other and pulling each other’s legs, Alia knows very well how to have fun with her friends. Today is the birthday of Alia’s BFF Akanksha Ranjan. Alia and Akanksha are friends since childhood and to wish Akanksha on her birthday every year, Alia shares childhood memories.

Last year too, Alia Bhatt had congratulated her best friend Akansha by sharing her childhood photo on her birthday and this year too, Alia has done something similar. By the way, Alia does not need special occasions to shower love on her BFF. She often shares fun pictures with her girl Geng on her social media account. To wish Aakanksha, Alia shared a cute childhood photo of the two and captioned it ‘Happy Birthday My Life.’

Let us tell you that Alia Bhatt is very active on social media. Alia also has her own YouTube channel where she shares her life related things with fans. At the same time, Alia will be seen sharing the screen with Ranbir Kapoor in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra soon. In this film, actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna are also going to be seen in the lead roles.

Recently, a picture of Alia Bhatt’s best friend Akansha Ranjan with Sushant Singh Rajput (Sushant SIngh Rajput) was also viral in which Sushant was kissing Akansha. That picture was posted by Akansha Ranjan herself from her social media account. Akansha and Sushant were good friends of each other. Sushant has also been seen in Akansha’s birthday party.