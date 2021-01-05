Alia Bhatt and Akanksha Kapoor are best friends. Like a true friend, the two are also more honest towards each other. There is a lot of talk between both friends on WhatsApp. In this, both also boost each other’s morale and criticize them a lot when needed. A screenshot of one such WhatsChat of Aaliya and Akanksha is revealed. This chat of Aakanksha with Aaliya means Alia is fun. The matter is also becoming very viral on social media.

Akanksha shared a screenshot

Actually, this WhatsApp chat Akanksha has shared on his Instagram story. In this chat, the two are talking like any close friends. In the chat, Akanksha shares a photo of her and says that she looks like a fat lollipop. Aaliya replies that it is not so, she seems to be loving.

Cool couple of best friends

Akanksha, who has worked in the film ‘Guilty’, writes the caption that like every other best friend, we keep on boosting each other. Of course, seeing Alia and Akanksha’s conversation, you will also definitely remember your best friend.

‘Alia busy for others, veli for me’

By the way, for the information, let us know that on the occasion of Friendship Day last year, Aaliya also shared a video with Akanksha on his YouTube channel, in which both were talking about the friend. Akanksha says in that video that Aaliya has become very mature over time and due to this she does not even have to go to any therapist in trouble. Akanksha says that even though Alia is very busy for the people, for her she is always ‘Welli’.