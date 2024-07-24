Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Emirati racer Alia Abdulsalam, representative of the “2050” team, concluded her training program at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, in preparation for participating in the Norwegian Formula 4 Championship, scheduled from August 2 to 4.

The training, which was supervised by a specialized team from the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, included speeds and tactics specific to Formula racing.

Alia Abdel Salam will leave for the Norwegian capital, Oslo, tomorrow, Thursday, and will undergo several additional training sessions there before the start of the competition.

Khalifa Al Suwaidi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, confirmed that the contestant Alia Abdul Salam successfully completed the training program and achieved many technical positives that will enhance her readiness to participate in the Norwegian Championship, in implementation of the club’s leadership’s directives to provide all the requirements to support the implementation of her preparatory program.

For her part, the competitor Alia Abdul Salam thanked the Marine Sports Federation for its efforts in providing a stimulating environment for preparation, and the requirements supporting her presence in international competitions, as the first Emirati girl to participate in such type of races, after obtaining an international license to drive officially in speedboat races.