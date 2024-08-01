Paris (dpa)

Ali Zein, the Egyptian handball team player, confirmed that his team will compete in the “desert” if necessary, in order to advance the team’s journey in the men’s handball competitions at the Paris Olympic Games.

Zain told the German News Agency that the organisational matters at the Paris Olympics were not good enough, with his team arriving in the French capital four days before the start of the competition, but he confirmed that matters improved with time.

He explained that his team is capable of playing and performing well, even if it requires playing in the desert, and not in unsuitable organizational conditions, as he described it.

The Egyptian national team player added that his team has great chances in Group Two, despite the draw with France, the hosts, in the third round.

The French and Egyptian teams tied 26-26 in the third round of the group, which also includes Norway, Denmark, Argentina and Hungary.

He added that the match was difficult for his team, and that there were many mistakes made by the team, which led to the match ending in a draw.

He added that what happened in the France match confirms to everyone the Egyptian team’s ability to confront any competitor, and pointed out that the French team lost its first two matches in the group, which made the match difficult for both sides.

Zain said that his team will seek to continue performing in the same manner, noting that the team deals with the competitions step by step and each match separately.