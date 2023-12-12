The president of Guyana, Irfaan Ali, insisted this Tuesday (12) that his imminent meeting with the dictator of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro, aims to reduce tension between the countries, but not to negotiate the border.

Ali and Maduro will meet on Thursday (14) in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The meeting was organized by President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to address the escalation of the bilateral conflict over the disputed territory of Essequibo, covering almost 160 thousand square kilometers.

“I have a mandate from the National Assembly of Guyana, which is unanimous in its decision that the border is not a topic for bilateral discussions and that the resolution of the matter lies with the International Court of Justice (ICJ),” Ali said in a letter to the first -Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves.

Ali reiterated that the final decision handed down by the ICJ will be “fully respected by Guyana”.

He also responded to “certain inaccurate statements” in Maduro’s letter to Gonsalves on Monday, in which the Venezuelan referred to oil concessions “in a maritime zone to be delimited.”

“Contrary to this misleading claim, all oil blocks are located within Guyanese waters in accordance with international law,” Ali said.

He also recalled that exploration of the Stabroek block, discovered in 2015, was carried out without interference from Venezuela, despite the fact that it is closer to the Venezuelan coast than the 14 oil blocks included in the 2022 bidding round.

Regarding Maduro’s accusation of “US Southern Command involvement,” Ali insisted that Guyana maintains “its sovereign right to engage in any form of cooperation with its partners.”

“Any allegation that there is a military operation directed against Venezuela in any part of the territory of Guyana is false, misleading and provocative,” he said.

In his letter, Ali also reiterated that Caracas “never offered reliable evidence for its argument regarding the nullity and invalidity of the Arbitration Award of 1899”, which established the border between the then British Guiana and Venezuela.

He also criticized Caracas' rejection of ICJ mediation, since the 1966 Geneva Agreement, which Venezuela uses as an argument against the report, implies accepting the international court's decision as the final solution to the dispute.

The dispute escalated after Venezuela approved the annexation of Essequibo in a unilateral referendum on December 3 and the Maduro government ordered the establishment of a military division near the territory, without any incursions for now, among other measures.