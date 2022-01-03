Dubai (Etihad)

Al-Wasl wing Ali Saleh won the admiration of experts and followers of the “Sport for All” network, after he transferred his international brilliance with “Al-Abyad” to the stadiums of the “ADNOC Professional League”, scoring a double at the Emperor’s Goals Festival against the Al-Uruba team in the 12th round of the competition, giving him a percentage of 46% of the total votes cast, which was enough to win the Sport for All Cup for the stardom of this round of our league, outperforming Al Ain striker Lapa Kodjo by 23%.

As for the glove of proficiency in the penultimate round of the middle of the league, he deservedly went to the goalkeeper of the Emirates substitute team, Suhail Abdullah, who played a big match against Sharjah, in which he succeeded in securing a tie point for the Emirates, where Suhail won 37.4% of the nomination cards for experts and the Sport Four fans. ole.

In the category of the best referee, the struggle for the best whistle in the round was very present between Ahmed Salem (Al-Wahda and Al-Jazeera), and Muhammad Abdullah (Khorfakkan and Ittihad Kalba).

Before the “Capital Derby” ruling, Ahmed Salem decided it in his favour, with a narrow margin of 34.1%, compared to 33.8% of the total votes of Muhammad Abdullah, who ran the “East Coast Derby.”