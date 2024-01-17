His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, head of the Council’s delegation making an official visit to the Republic of Armenia, confirmed during his meeting with His Excellency Armen Khachatryan, Vice Chairman of the Defense and Security Affairs Committee of the Armenian National Assembly, that the UAE is keen to consolidate Relations of cooperation and partnership with countries of the world, and to promote the approach of tolerance and uphold the values ​​of human coexistence in order to achieve international peace and security.

The meeting was attended by the Federal National Council delegation, whose membership includes His Excellency: Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, Muhammad Issa Al-Kashf, Marwan Obaid Al-Muhairi, Ahmed Mir Hashem Khoury, Dr. Sidra Rashid Al-Mansouri, members of the Council, Afra Rashid Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication, and Her Excellency Dr. Nariman Al-Mulla, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Armenia.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Al Nuaimi praised the bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Armenia, which are witnessing distinct and growing development at various levels, and are receiving the care and attention of the leadership of the two friendly countries, noting that these visits strengthen the relations between the two friendly peoples, noting the importance of the role of parliamentary and cultural diplomacy. Dialogue in stability and coexistence among peoples.

For his part, His Excellency Armen Khachatryan, Vice President of Defense Affairs, welcomed the Federal National Council delegation, appreciating this visit, which is an opportunity to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two parliaments and the two countries, praising the great progress and development witnessed by the UAE in various fields.