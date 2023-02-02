Citizen Ali Nafer Al-Qadi is considered one of the honorable models that abound in the health sector in the Emirate of Dubai, where he spent 20 years meeting people’s needs, serving the community, and facilitating patients’ affairs, which was monitored by Dubai government officials and auditors of the Dubai Health Authority, and they praised his efforts. Humanitarian, which included thousands of patients since joining the Commission.

Ali Nafar, Public Relations and Protocol Officer, works in the office of the Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, and is currently exercising his duties with the fourth Director General of the Authority since the beginning of his work, stressing that he learned a lot from the Authority’s leaders who had the privilege of working with them, especially with regard to humanitarian and community work.

Ali Nafar assured «Emirates Today» that serving people and meeting their needs is nothing but following the approach of leadership, whereby every citizen and employee of the state is considered an ambassador and representative of it, and he must live up to this responsibility.

He stated that the most happy thing for any Dubai government employee is that his efforts are always monitored and appreciated by officials and leaders, which makes Dubai employees and the state in general the happiest employees in the world.

He pointed out that, following the directives of the leadership, and following up and urging the directors of the Dubai Health Authority, he was keen to meet the needs of people from the Authority’s auditors, including patients, and other insolvents, and those whose condition requires assistance, and the matter does not remain when receiving humanitarian cases, but rather we usually search for them, and go them in their places, and lend a helping hand to them.

He continued, “I walk in my life with a basic concept, which is to live up to the responsibility I bear, and to work continuously to develop my skills and abilities, as every employee in his workplace is an ambassador for his country.”

Ali Nafar pointed out that the “Corona” pandemic was the biggest challenge, stressing that his phone was receiving calls around the clock without stopping, from those seeking assistance and humanitarian services, and God has destined him and made him a reason to fulfill the needs of many of them.

And the Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Al-Basti, tweeted thanks and appreciation for the efforts made by Bin Nafar, saying: “Serving patients is a great humanitarian mission. the people”.

The Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan, also previously tweeted about Ali Nafar during the Corona pandemic, saying, “Thanks, appreciation and praise to Brother Ali Nafar for his kind efforts to help patients in light of this pandemic, and his tireless endeavor to serve them .. Bless. God is in it.”