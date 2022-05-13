Ali Muhammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, mourned the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the late His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who passed away today, Friday, May 13.

Al Shamsi said, “The knight, the leader and the teacher stepped out after he presented his homeland, the people of the Emirates and the Arab and Islamic world as a model for the loyal and generous ruler with determination, determination and sound vision in completing the march of construction, empowerment and development, succeeding his late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may his soul rest.”

Al Shamsi stressed that the approach of the late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan in building and managing the country at an important stage in the history of the UAE, and his humanitarian gift that reached all corners of the globe, his morals, his dream, his coexistence and his tolerance will remain a beacon and a way of life that guides successive generations of Emiratis throughout history.

He offered his sincere condolences to the Al Nahyan family, rulers, sheikhs, their Highnesses, rulers of the Emirates and the sons of the Emirates on the death of the late Sheikh Khalifa, asking God Almighty

May the deceased be blessed with his mercy, dwell in his vast gardens, and inspire his family and the people of the Emirates patience and solace.



