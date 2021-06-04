Dubai (Etihad)

Ali Mabkhout, the top scorer of our national team, confirmed that the great victory that was achieved against the Malaysian team is very important in the journey of competition to grab the qualifying ticket to the second round of the joint Asian qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup and the 2023 Asian Cup finals.

The scorer Mabkhout confirmed during the post-match press conference that receiving the award for the best player in the match is a culmination of the efforts of all his fellow players who provided a very high technical level, and dominated the match most of the time, noting that the important thing is to win at any cost and not to compromise any important point. It happened, especially since things are in our hands, and we must serve ourselves and not pay attention to the results of other teams.

On the issue of his competition for the title of top scorer in the qualifiers, Mabkhout stressed that the most important thing for him is to help “Al-Abyad” win in all matches, whether friendly or official, and not pay attention to personal titles that do not occupy him, praising the role played by the technical staff led by Dutchman Van Marwijk in creating the atmosphere. The occasion and preparing the players from all technical, physical and psychological aspects to participate in the matches.

Mabkhout praised the effective role of the Emirati fans who attended and supported the team, calling for a greater number of attendance during the upcoming matches.