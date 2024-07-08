Moatasem Abdullah (Abu Dhabi)

Al Nasr fans are waiting for Ali Mabkhout, the historical top scorer in the UAE League and the most prominent local deal in the “summer mercato”, to return the “Dean” team to the forefront in the “scorers’ struggle” in the new season, after a full decade of absence since the last appearance of the “Blue” players in the “Top 3” list of scorers in the “Professional League”.

Mabkhout, the “historical top scorer” of our league with 218 goals, and the league’s top scorer in the 2016-2017 season with 33 goals (a record), and 2020-2021 with 25 goals, has the necessary qualifications to impose the “blue color” at the top of the league’s scorers.

Mabkhout, who recently joined Al-Ameed after signing a two-season contract, expressed his happiness and said: “Al-Nasr is a big club with a long history as it is the oldest in the Emirates. I am honored to be part of this entity and I seek to write a new history for the club,” stressing the determination of all players to give their all for the fans.

Commenting on playing under the leadership of Dutchman Schroeder, the current coach of Al-Azraq, he added: “Schroeder is a great coach and everyone followed the change he made in the technical leadership of the team last season, and I am happy to be among the coach’s tools for the new season,” noting the coach’s keenness to communicate with him and welcome him into the team’s ranks.

Al-Nassr has suffered from the “absence of a top scorer” for about 9 seasons in the “Professional League”, specifically since the 2014-2015 season, which witnessed its former Senegalese striker Ibrahima Toure occupying the “runner-up” position with 18 goals, behind Mirko Vučinic, who won the title of top scorer in the league and former Al-Jazira player with 25 goals, which is the highest number for a scorer in the Al-Nassr team, tied with the Ecuadorian Carlos Tenerio in the 2009-2010 season.

The 18 goals remained the highest for Al-Azraq strikers in the Professional League throughout its seasons since its launch in 2008-2009 until last season’s 2023-2024 edition, after the Spanish Alvaro Negredo, the former Al-Nasr striker and current Cadiz player, almost equaled the number in the 2018-2019 season by scoring 17 goals.

The attack of “Al-Ameed” was followed by a number of stars who failed to compete for the top scorer title, most notably Alvaro Negredo, Tegalli, and finally the Italian Gabbiadini, the current “Al-Ameed” professional and the top scorer in the last season 2023-2024 with 11 goals.