Another woman arrested for continuing to fight for her freedom and rights. This time, however, it is the granddaughter of the Iranian Supreme Guide, Ali Khamenei: Farideh Moradkhani, a human rights activist, took to the streets to join the crowd in protest for Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish woman arrested for wearing the veil incorrectly. And so Farideh too, like so many women in these long months of harsh repression by the police, was stopped by the police and arrested. Her brother announced it on Twitter.

It’s not the first time for her. The woman, who is the daughter of Ali Khamenei’s sister, had already been arrested in recent months for participating in an online event for the birthday of Empress Farah Pahlavi, the late Shah’s wife, and calling her “dear queen”.

The protests continue

But people don’t stop. And they continue to take to the streets in several Iranian cities. Protesters once again supported Kurdish cities, which have recently come under a harsh crackdown by security forces, which have also used heavy weapons. These cities are reportedly in need of medical aid and food. Protesters shouted “Kurdistan, the eye and light of Iran”. Activists have called for “large national rallies” tomorrow, especially in support of Iranian Kurds.

British-Iranian citizen arrested

A British-Iranian citizen in Isfahan province was also arrested on charges of sharing information with overseas-based news channels. This was reported by Iranian state media quoted by Arab News. “The Revolutionary Guards Intelligence Organization has arrested a British-Iranian citizen who communicated with the BBC and Iran International,” the Islamic Republic of Iran national news outlet said, before adding that the person in question was born in Great Britain. Brittany.

The alarm of the ophthalmologists association

Meanwhile, the Association of Ophthalmologists has expressed concern over the numerous eye injuries of hundreds of protesters, who were hit by bullets in the face. Videos circulated on social media show 18-year-old Parsa Ghobadi, who lost both of his eyes in shootings in Kermanshah on Monday. Ghazal Ranjkesh also lost his right eye. “The last image I saw with that eye was the smile of the shooter,” he said on his Instagram profile.

The solidarity of the athletes

In a series of expressions of solidarity with the people by Iranian athletes, one of the members of the Iranian women’s national table tennis team, Parinaz hajilou, 21, announced her retirement on her Instagram account. “Medals don’t make my people happier,” she said. Also, two sisters, Sara and Pari Baharvandi, both members of the Iranian women’s national snooker team (a specialty of billiards), posted a video, bareheaded, announcing their resignations “in support of freedom”. In the past two weeks, at least five state-run TV and radio announcers have quit their jobs following posts on social media.