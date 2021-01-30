If one travels to Iran for the first time and lands at Tehran’s international airport, it will not take long to find the photos of Ruhola Khomeini, father of the Islamic republic, and Ali Khamenei, current Supreme Leader. The first with his deep gaze and white beard, the second with his lean face and plastic glasses, both wearing black turbans to distinguish themselves as descendants of the Prophet. These faces will accompany you throughout the entire trip through the country and will even be in your wallet, because Khomeini appears on the banknotes. Their names are better not pronounced too much, because they are red lines within the Islamic system.

The moderate cleric Hasan Rohani is the visible face of Iran abroad since he won the elections in 2013 and signed the nuclear deal two years later, but the president does not count for much in a country where the Supreme Leader has the last word. His figure is so omnipresent within the Islamic republic, with photographs in official buildings and murals in the streets, as absent outside its borders since he has not left the country since 1989, when he visited North Korea on his last official trip when he was president.

His power does not emanate from the ballot box, it comes directly from God and is his representative on earth. The ‘velayat-y-faqih’ principle gives you spiritual supremacy and makes you an infallible guide so you can never be called into question, whatever you may say. No one can dispute its decisions and it is the highest religious and political authority, with control over the legislative, executive and judicial powers.

Twitter, however, did not take this absolute power into account and decided to suspend one of its accounts after a message posted on Donald Trump’s farewell to the White House. This social network, like Facebook or Instagram, is prohibited in the Islamic Republic, but the Leader uses it regularly and dismissed Trump with a tweet that read “revenge is inevitable. Suleimani’s killer and the one who ordered his murder must suffer revenge. ‘ The message in memory of the Iranian general assassinated by order of Trump in Baghdad in January 2020 was accompanied by an image in which a golf course and a red polo player that resembled the former Republican president was seen under the shadow of a drone.

Revolutionary Cleric



Born in the holy city of Mashad in 1939, Khamenei decided to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a clergyman. It was a difficult decision as he grew up in the time of Shah Reza Pahlavi in ​​which the religious were in the spotlight, especially followers of Imam Khomeini like him. He passed six times through the prisons of the Shah, a president turned into a pawn of the United States in the region, and in one of them he shared a cell with Houshang Asadi, a young communist with whom he talked about literature and smoked pipes and cigars, something unseemly for clerics . Asadi, currently in exile in Paris, described him in an interview with the BBC network as “a good man” and confessed that “Never, never, never, never” would have imagined that he would lead Iran. An admirer of Victor Hugo, Khamenei also read one after another the books of Sayyid Qutb, the main ideologist of the Muslim Brotherhood, from whom he translated works such as ‘In the shade of the Quran’ into Farsi.

When the revolution broke out in 1979 and Khomeini returned to the country from his French exile, Khamenei was 40 years old and one of the clerics closest to the Ayatollah.. He was tasked with leading Friday prayers at the University of Tehran, and his rise through the new system was rapid. Two years later he suffered an attack in which he lost the mobility of his right hand and a few months later he was elected president. At 49 he had the great mission of his life. Khomeini passed away and the Assembly of Experts chose him as his successor.

“At that time he was hojatoleslam, a grade lower than ayatollah, so he himself recognized that this could cause him problems with higher-grade religious. That is the reason why during his tenure he has not allowed other religious figures to have long terms, he has always tried to marginalize his possible rivals ”, explains Sohail Jannessari, Associate Professor at Pompeu Fabra University born in Isfahan.

United States, enemy



In his three decades as Leader, Khamenei has seen George Bush Sr., Bill Clinton, George Bush Jr., Barack Obama, Trump and now Joe Biden pass through the White House. Despite the specific approaches to Washington during the presidential terms of moderate clerics such as Mohamed Khatami and Rohani, the Leader has always maintained a defensive position against the United States. “He considers that that country seeks regime change in Tehran by all possible means, from an internal collapse caused by social unrest or through economic or military pressure”explains journalist Akbar Ganji in an extensive profile published in Foreign Affairs. Experts agree that one of the tactics used by Khamenei to guarantee the survival of the system has been to reinforce the role of the Revolutionary Guard to turn this paramilitary organization into a kind of state within the state.

At 82 years old and after a prostate operation, the debate on his succession is open and some voices speculate if his son Mojtaba will be the one to relieve him. «From the first day after the triumph of the revolution, many people, especially from the opposition in exile, repeat that the Islamic Republic is in its last days, but the system survives. The next Leader will no longer be one of the characters with weight in the 79 revolution, but he will definitely be from Khamenei’s circle of trust and will come out of the agreement between the religious centers of Qom, the Revolutionary Guard and the Leader’s office. A radical change does not seem likely, ‘says Professor Jannessari.

It is time to leave Iran. The same two faces that welcomed you will send you off like a kind of Big Brother who always watches over you. Do not forget.