There is nothing else in ‘Bigg Boss 14’, one thing is sure that the contestants do not care about anything. Neither the scolding of Bigg Boss, nor the rules, nor the rebuke of Salman Khan on weekends. The things for which the Contestant is explained two minutes earlier, the next moment he repeats the same mistakes again. The show has broken the rules once again and Biffre ‘Bigg Boss’ has angrily nominated Ali Goni, Jasmine Bhasin, Rubina Dilac and Abhinav Shukla to be ‘homeless from home’.

Discussing about nomination

Actually, the contestants have been seen talking about the nomination once again in the house. This is a violation of the rules and this rule was broken even in the past. Then ‘Bigg Boss’ also reprimanded the contestants. Now once again in Monday’s episode, Ali, Jasmine, Rubina and Abhinav are found discussing Nominesh before the nomination process begins. Bigg Boss then nominates the four to be ‘homeless from home’.

‘The Khabari’ tweeted

‘The Khabari’, which gave news of ‘Bigg Boss’ house, has tweeted about this. It has been written that Ali Goni, Rubina Dilac, Abhinav Shukla and Jasmine Bhasin have been nominated for homelessness this week. The four nomination were discus.

Last week, the entire house was nominated

Let me tell you that even last week, Nikki Tamboli was told by Bigg Boss in clear words that she will not mention the process of nomination by anyone. But as soon as he came out of the confession room, he gestured to Ali Goni about it. After this, Bigg Boss had nominated all the 11 contestants in the house except Captain Vikas Gupta.

Bigg Boss 14: All 11 contestants nominated except Vikas Gupta, double eviction next week?

Rahul Mahajan Eliminated? Rahul Mahajan’s ‘Eviction’ from ‘Bigg Boss-14’? Captain was just made