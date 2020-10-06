One of the most popular and popular websites of online platform has been ‘Mirzapur’. Now its second season is about to come and recently its trailer has also been released, which is very much liked. However, shortly after the release of the second season trailer of Mirzapur, # BoycottMirzapur2 started trending on social media. The reason for this was that the lead actor of the series, Ali Fazal (Guddu Pandit) and its co-producer Farhan Akhtar opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Citizenship Register (NRC).

Ali Fazal’s rejection has also come on this issue. Speaking to our colleague Times Now Digital, Ali said, ‘We have to decide which side we stand on. Are we at the mercy of a trend? No, I do not see art from that perspective. We are only at the mercy of an app that decides who will watch our show and who doesn’t. Meaning it has fallen down a lot. I mean if you talk about the trend then I have never seen any trend for farmers who are protesting all over the country. Although I am not even saying that this is not necessary, but now the news of Corona is not seeming necessary to anyone. Now these news are not in the trend whereas according to me this is the biggest problem that we are facing. I hope people rise above all these things. ‘

Mirzapur-2 trailer

Ali Fazal’s character Guddu Pandit was well liked in the first season of the series. Talking to Ali Fazal further said, ‘We want to make something good. Also, we want to reach the international level because they are also on the same platform. We cannot back down because of opposition from a small section of society. ‘

In addition to Ali Fazal, actors like Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Duggal, Vijay Verma, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Shweta Tripathi, Rajesh Tailang, Harshita Gaur, Lilliput and Meghna Malik will be seen in lead roles in Mirzapur 2. Streaming of this series will begin on October 23.