Bollywood actor Ali Fazal is one of the names in the Indian film industry that has gained recognition abroad. Ali Fazal, who has worked in many Hollywood and British projects, will now be seen playing the lead role in a Hollywood war drama film. The film will be titled ‘Code Name: Johnny Walker’. The film is based on a novel of the same name, which is based on the true story of the Iraq war.

The film will be written for the Oscar Award by Jim Delphis along with nominated writer Alan Venkus. The film has been in operation since September 2015. Once the corona virus is gone, Ali Fazal will go straight to Los Angeles where he will begin shooting for the film in the studio. The story of the film is based on an Iraqi man who lives with the American Navy SEAL Commandos and helps him as an interpreter.

Trailer of Ali Fazal’s Hollywood film Death on the Nile

Let us know that earlier Ali Fazal has worked in films like Fast and Furious 7, Victoria and Abdul and Death on the Nile. The release of Death on the Nile stalled due to the corona virus. Apart from this, the second season of Ali Fazal’s famous web series Mirzapur is also going to start from this month.