Today is the birthday of actor Ali Fazal, who won everyone’s heart with his strong acting in Bollywood. Ali Fazal was born on 15 October 1986 and has given many hits and superhit films in his career. Ali was born in a middle-class family in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, but he has made his best in Bollywood. Today people know Ali by the name of ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ and Ali also likes this name. Ali was played by Guddu Bhaiya in the web series ‘Mirzapur’. Please tell ‘Mirzapur’ season 2 will be streamed on Amazon Prime from October 22.

Talking about Ali, he did his schooling from the Doon School in Dehradun, and after that, he joined the engineering college at the behest of the family, but he did not want to become an engineer. Ali was interested in playing basketball from the beginning and there was a time when he wanted to represent India at the international level by playing basketball, but this could not happen. Well, talking about Ali’s work, he made his debut with the English film ‘The Other and Off the Line’ released in 2008. He did a cameo in this film.

After this film, he appeared in the American TV mini-series ‘Bollywood Hero’ in 2009. Now talking about Ali getting recognition in Bollywood, he made a place in the heart of the audience with the film ‘Fukrey’. After this film, he appeared in films like ‘Bobby Detective’ and ‘Sonali Cable’. He was also a part of the 7th episode of ‘Fast and Furious’, in which he had a special role in the film. Talking about Ali’s personal life, he is going to marry Richa Chadha soon.