Ali Fazal is celebrating his 34th birthday today. He has proved his talent in Bollywood, while in Hollywood he has also become an identity. His role of Joey Lobo in the film ‘3 Idiots’ was small but people still remember it. After this film, he did films like ‘Fukrey’, ‘Bobby Jasoos’ and ‘Khamoshiyan’. Not only this, Ali was in a special appearance in the Hollywood film ‘Furious 7’. In 2018, he played the role of Guddu Pandit in ‘Mirzapur’, which has still dominated people’s minds. His chemistry with girlfriend Richa Chadha has a lot of discussion. Let’s look at their love story.

Richa was friends with Fukrey on the sets

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’. Gradually, they developed a deep friendship. Although initially Richa found Ali strange. In an interview, Ali has told how he lashed out at Richa. Ali had told that he lied to Richa Chadha to meet over coffee.



Richa proposed Ali Fazal

Ali had said, I once called Richa and said that I am near your house. Can i drink coffee Richa said yes to this. Ali reveals that he lied to meet Richa. He was not near their home. As soon as Richa said yes, he ran the car towards her house. After this, the conversation and conversation grew and both fell in love. The funny thing is that Richa had spoken ‘I love you’ to Ali Fazal earlier and it took him 3 months to reply.

Richa had fun messages on her birthday

Richa and Ali were to get married this April but their marriage was postponed because of Corona. However, both keep posting loving posts on social media for each other. Richa has wished on Ali’s birthday as well. He wrote on Twitter, Happy Birthday Soulmate, pick up the phone after the shot.