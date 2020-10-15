Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of ‘Fukrey’. Gradually, they developed a deep friendship. Although initially Richa found Ali strange. In an interview, Ali has told how he lashed out at Richa. Ali had told that he lied to Richa Chadha to meet over coffee.
Richa proposed Ali Fazal
Ali had said, I once called Richa and said that I am near your house. Can i drink coffee Richa said yes to this. Ali reveals that he lied to meet Richa. He was not near their home. As soon as Richa said yes, he ran the car towards her house. After this, the conversation and conversation grew and both fell in love. The funny thing is that Richa had spoken ‘I love you’ to Ali Fazal earlier and it took him 3 months to reply.
Richa had fun messages on her birthday
Richa and Ali were to get married this April but their marriage was postponed because of Corona. However, both keep posting loving posts on social media for each other. Richa has wished on Ali’s birthday as well. He wrote on Twitter, Happy Birthday Soulmate, pick up the phone after the shot.
