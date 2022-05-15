Abu Dhabi (Al-Ittihad) Ali bin Hindi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Ali Bin Hindi Investment Group, said: We congratulate His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, on his election as President of the United Arab Emirates, and his assumption of power to continue the blessed path of goodness that He laid its foundations and built its blessed structure, the late late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and after him, the late Khalifah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may God bless him and grant him peace, may God rest his soul. We businessmen look forward with confidence and determination to work under your banner. With pride and devotion. Bin Hindi added: “We pray to His Highness for success in leading the country for further progress, growth and prosperity, and with God’s permission, the Emirates will remain, as we used to, a symbol of glory and dignity in the world.”