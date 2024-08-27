Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University, stressed the importance of the role and message of Emirati women and their contribution to national development, building families, achieving social cohesion, and building generations that are proud of their national identity and proud of the cultural gains and achievements witnessed by the United Arab Emirates. Emirati women received care and attention in the thinking of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God bless his soul, who believed in their role and message in building the nation. At a time when women were suffering and facing many challenges in the region and the world, the founding leader, may God bless his soul, created a unique model for Emirati women who combine authenticity and modernity in their journey, and achieve balance in their societal roles as builders of families and generations, contributors to national development, and pioneers of voluntary and humanitarian work locally, regionally, and internationally.