Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Dr. Ali Saeed bin Harmal Al Dhaheri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi University, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates is proceeding day after day in consolidating the path of growth, prosperity and stability, translating the legacy of the founding leader, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, in continuing The march of national development in all fields, referring to the broad positive echoes and popular cohesion embodied in the decisions to appoint new leaders by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him.” These decisions translate an outstanding leadership vision for the future of the country, and draw new features for the march. The next fifty years in which the country will continue its prosperity, progress and leadership. Ibn Harmal pointed out that these decisions herald more national gains and major achievements that enhance the state’s position and leadership and its leadership in international competitiveness indicators and raise its position at the forefront of nations as an oasis in development, prosperity and progress, and we extend our warmest congratulations and blessings to the homeland, the leadership and the people of the United Arab Emirates.