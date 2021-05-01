Abu Dhabi (WAM)

His Excellency Ali Muhammad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, affirmed that Zayed Day for Humanitarian Work has become a bright Emirati imprint in rooting good work and promoting the values ​​of giving and tolerance instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, may God rest his soul, and that his human imprint and approach Charity and his great career in giving goodness and giving to others, will remain the inspiring model and human example in goodness and giving. His Excellency indicated that today we are reaping the fruits of that charitable approach under our wise leadership, as the UAE has become one of the first donor countries and a pioneer in establishing human and moral values ​​by adopting and sponsoring initiatives that support coexistence and spreading the culture of goodness, peace and security.