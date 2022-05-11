Ali al-Samudi, another Palestinian journalist, was taken to hospital in a stable condition after being shot in the back.

Sherine Abu Aqleh, 51, was killed at dawn on Wednesday in the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank, and the Israeli army said it was investigating the incident, and hinted that the reporter might have been killed by Palestinian fire.

Al-Samoudi, who was working as a producer for Sherine, told The Associated Press that they were among a group of 7 journalists who went to cover the raid on Wednesday morning, noting that they were all wearing protective clothing that clearly indicated that they were journalists, and they passed by the Israeli forces so that the soldiers could see them and know that they were there.

He added that the first shot missed them, then the second hit him and the third killed Shireen, stressing that there were no armed men or other civilians in the area, as only the correspondents and the army were present.

He said that the army’s allusion to the gunmen shooting at them was “a clear lie.”

For his part, Brigadier-General Ran Kochav, the Israeli military commander, told Army Radio that the two journalists were standing alongside Palestinian gunmen.

“The gunmen were unprofessional people, terrorists, who were shooting at our forces,” he added.

He pointed out that “the two journalists were armed with cameras, and were standing near Palestinian gunmen,” adding that “unprofessional people, terrorists, and they were shooting at our forces, and it is possible that they shot the journalists instead.”

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett commented on the killing, saying: “According to the information we have already collected, there is a high probability that armed Palestinians who were shooting violently caused the unfortunate killing of the journalist.”

Israeli officials said that there are recorded clips of Palestinian gunmen bragging that they killed a soldier, but no Israelis were injured in the incident, indicating that they shot journalists.

Israel stated that it proposed conducting a “joint forensic investigation” with the Palestinian Authority, which rejected the offer.