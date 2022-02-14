Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the Federal National Council, met at the British Parliament building with Dr. Liam Fox, Member of the British House of Commons and Chairman of the Brahimi Agreement Group. The meeting was attended by: Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz and Marwan Al Muhairi, members of the Federal National Council. The meeting was also attended by Rawda Al Otaiba, Chargé d’Affairs at the UAE Embassy in London, and Ahmed Al Abdouli, Head of Political Affairs Department. During the meeting, they discussed relations of joint parliamentary cooperation, the latest developments in the region, and a number of regional and international issues.

His Excellency Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi stressed that the Abrahamic Agreement reflects the constants of UAE policy and its historical legacy of openness to all countries of the world in accordance with their supreme strategic interests, and coexistence with various civilizations, cultures and religions, in accordance with the values ​​and principles of tolerance without abandoning its pillars and original approach to adhering to rights. National, Arab and Islamic, in accordance with the decisions of international legitimacy, and the rules of international law.

He said: The UAE is a model of coexistence, tolerance and peace among the peoples of the world, and these values ​​were among the most important motives for signing the Abrahamic Agreement, which is an opportunity for regional, international and international efforts to be built upon to achieve a just, comprehensive and lasting peace in the Middle East. In turn, Dr. Liam Fox stressed that the Abrahamic Agreement is a step in the right direction, and it is a fundamental pillar that we look forward to building on regionally.