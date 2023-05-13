Ali Al-Mutawa, Secretary-General of the Awqaf Foundation and the Management of Minors’ Funds in Dubai, raised the highest verses of congratulations and sincere blessings to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, on the occasion of the first anniversary of his assumption of the presidency of the state

Al-Mutawa said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, an exceptional leader with a forward-looking view, put human development at the forefront of his priorities and interests, and considered the citizen to be the true wealth, and the measure of the progress of nations, and His Highness laid the foundations for empowering all segments of society and qualifying them at various levels to enable them to participate in Community development and nation building because of his belief that the progress of nations is associated with the development of their people.

Al-Mutawa added that since His Highness took over, the UAE entered a new era of leadership, in which the country witnessed a comprehensive development acceleration that consolidated the state’s position as a leading international center at all levels.