Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Yesterday, the Zayed Center for Studies and Research of the “Emirates Heritage Club” organized a virtual lecture entitled “The 45th Anniversary of the Unification of the UAE Armed Forces … A Historical Reading” presented by His Excellency Ali bin Salem Al Kaabi, Director of the Office of His Highness the Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Family Development Foundation. Media dialogue Hamid Al-Maashani.

Fatima Al-Mansoori, Director of the Zayed Center for Studies and Research, confirmed, in her opening speech, that organizing the lecture comes from the keenness of the “Emirates Heritage” club to celebrate this important historical national occasion, and to complement its active participation in preserving the heritage and history of this dear country, and highlighting the most important historical milestones in its path. Full of achievements, and to make them known and passed on to generations.

Al-Mansoori explained that the historical legacy of the UAE Armed Forces is one of the most important elements that the club has taken care of through the Zayed Center for Studies and Research, which issued many studies and researches that dealt with the stages of establishing the armed forces, especially in the first half of the twentieth century with the formation of the Trucial Coast force.

At the outset of his speech, His Excellency Ali bin Salem Al Kaabi said: “Celebrating the unification of the armed forces is tantamount to celebrating the completion of the establishment of the UAE, as the establishment of the union had to be accompanied by a quantitative and qualitative development in the armed forces from a small unit to a force that includes all combat formations. And the fire and administrative support to suit its new role, and to achieve this it was necessary to have unified armed forces under one flag and one leadership, hence the historic step by a decision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul” and his brothers, their Highness Sheikhs, members of the Council The Supreme Federation of Rulers of the Emirates on May 6, 1976 unified the armed forces to support the federal entity, unify its pillars, and enhance its stability, security and progress.

Al Kaabi reviewed the beginnings of the formation of the armed forces, the process of development and modernization according to the highest international standards, and the interest of the founding leader Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God have mercy on him”, and the leaders of the Emirates who followed in his footsteps and provided the UAE Armed Forces with development and support to become a protective shield. And the fortified fortress that protects the nation’s gains, and safeguards its achievements and capabilities.

Al-Kaabi pointed out that the UAE Armed Forces have not only played their role in protecting and defending the security of the state, but has become a great concern at the international level by carrying out many humanitarian tasks in various regions of the world, and participating in conflict resolution and maintaining regional and international security and stability, to prove to the world She possesses the experience and ability to perform the most difficult and delicate tasks.

In conclusion, Al-Kaabi raised on this occasion the highest verses of congratulations, blessings and gratitude to the wise leadership of the Emirates, and to the sons of the armed forces and their men who set the most wonderful examples of patriotism and redemption, asking God Almighty to perpetuate our wise leadership for success and repayment, and for the UAE state of pride, security, stability and prosperity.

The lecture was attended by Ali Abdullah Al Rumaithi, Executive Director of Studies and Media at the Emirates Heritage Club, Saeed Ali Al Mannai, Director of the Club’s Activities Department, Badr Al Amiri, Administrative Director at the Zayed Center for Studies and Research, and a group of researchers, intellectuals and interested parties.