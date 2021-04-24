Tamer Abdel Hamid (Abu Dhabi)

The late artist Ali Al-Ghurair was famous for embodying the character “Tafash” in the famous comedy series “Swalif Tafash”, which gained wide fame through it, especially as it achieved success throughout the Arab world, and the people who called him “Tafashoh” were waiting for work from year to year in Ramadan. Especially since he was able to embody the character very deeply, so the adults loved him, and with a sense of humor and wit, so the little ones loved him.

Ali Al-Ghurair created an artistic flavor that was missing in the Bahraini dramas, embodying the boy “Tafash” who had all his dream in life to find a job so that he could marry “Athari” the daughter of his neighbor “Abu Adhari”, and he tries to overcome life’s difficulties, but the results are always opposite. In a comic form, in every episode through which a “tashfash” tries to take up one of the professions in order to get away from his unemployment, but without success.

Ali Al-Ghurair in the character of “Tafash”

Through the personality of “Tafash”, which Al Ghurair has performed with great craftsmanship over many years, “Swalif Tafash” Bahraini artwork has become the most prominent in the art scene at the level of fame and ability to continue and communicate with the audience with the same creative spirit, strength, vitality and diversity in performance.

“Sawaf Tafash”, which was presented in 3 parts, 2009, 2010, 2015, was one of the most popular series that achieved high viewing rates through YouTube and its various channels. The popularity of the series never stopped, especially among children who were very attached to the characters “Tafash” and “Jassum”. “Which was performed by Khalil Al-Rumaithi, and Bahraini society is still attached to these two characters, and after the great success of the work on television, the duo Al-Ghurair and Al-Rumaithi decided to experience the cinematic experience in Femlin“ Swalif Tafash: Himalaya Island ”2016, and“ Tafash and the Forty Thieves ”in 2017.

“Swalif Tafash” was distinguished by providing a snack of comedy mixed with presenting various issues of society, through its separate stories and fixed personalities and reviewing the general atmosphere of life in the Arab Gulf region during the period between the fifties and sixties of the last century, at a time when the episodes do not reflect any real stories In the understandable sense, while they are manifested to represent the overtones of the past, where the character of “Tafash” is the dreamy boy who seeks to find a job with the help of his loyal friend, “Jassum”.