The route of The Amprentice In the US it has been complicated, with difficulty finding distribution due to the topic (the years of formation of Donald Trump) and a very poor collection. Still he has been able to stand out for his interpreters: both Sebastian Stan by embodying Trump as Jeremy Strong To put features to Roy Cohn (Mentor of the currently re -elected president of the US) have been nominated for Oscaras in their day they were in the Gold balloons.

In the last gala none won it, but now the production has other problems. As it has transcended this weekend, right at the party after the Golden Globes Ali Abbasidirector of The Amprenticehe put himself at handing for a celebrity whose name has not transcended, but was represented by the same agency as him. This is what would have caused Caa and Entertainment 360 They will disconnect from Abbasi, as did their team of legal representation of Granderson des Rochers.

The news is especially uncomfortable taking into account the concerns that Abbasi has shown in his career, from Trump’s misogyny that portrays The Amprentice to that Thriller On the institutional misogyny of Iran that Abbasi had released just before, Holy Spider. The Iranian filmmaker has decided to react quickly, in a statement that collects Deadline and where we read your apologies.

“I want to address the recent articles about me directly. I understand that my action made someone feel uncomfortable, Apart from my intentionand I’m really sorry, ”says Abbasi, to then ensure that he was a misunderstanding. “I had spent time with the person in question on multiple occasions and had reasons to think that we kept A friendly relationship. When I saw him at the Golden Balloon party, I was excited about the idea of ​​retaking the contact. ”

“I made a gesture too familiar (A slap in the rear) that intended to be playful and not in any way sexual. I immediately realized that I had judged the situation badly. I apologized on the spot, and the next day I made sure that my representatives reiterated my apologies. ” Abbasi has not identified that person, but he has wanted to clarify that the distancing with CAA and other companies is not related to the case.

“The insinuation that my representative has abandoned me due to what happened is false. My decision to separate was A professional decision in the long term that was not conditioned by short -term motivations, ”he continues, to finally refer to his partners of The Amprentice. “I believe in assuming the responsibility of my actions; I made a mistake, I apologized and I have learned a valuable life lesson. I’m still grateful for the incredible work of our cast and team in The Amprenticeand I hope the focus is still in its achievements. ”

Do you want to be up to the last of all the novelties of film and series? Sign up for our Newsletter.