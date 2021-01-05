Recently, Bollywood’s famous director and producer Ali Abbas Zafar got married in a private function. Zafar gave this information while sharing a picture on social media. Now the director of ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ has shared the first glimpse of his wife Alicia Zafar with the fans while sharing another picture of their wedding on social media.

Ali Abbas Zafar shared a picture of his and wife Alicia’s wedding on Instagram, writing, ‘1400 years ago Imam Ali said to Fatima al-Zara – All my worries and sorrows disappear when I look at your face I see I feel the same way Alicia Zafar … be mine for life.



Talking about the work front, the web series ‘Tandava’ made under the direction of Ali Abbas Zafar is going to be released soon. Recently its trailer was released which has been well liked. ‘Tandava’ stars Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover and Syed Zeeshan Ayub in the lead roles. Apart from this, Zafar can also start his next film of ‘Tiger’ series with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in March.