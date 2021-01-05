Bollywood’s famous filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar has married secretly. The news of this wedding reached the fans when Bollywood stars started congratulating them through social media. Now Ali Abbas Zafar has posted a beautiful picture with his wife and got them exposed to the fans.

Posting a romantic picture of the wedding on Instagram, Ali Abbas Zafar wrote, “1400 years ago Imam Ali told Fatima al-Zahra that all my troubles end when I look at your face. Alicia Zafar I feel the same.

Another photo he shared on Insta which also has his parents. Sharing this, Ali Abbas wrote, “You are welcome in the family”.

Earlier today, Ali Abbas shared a picture in which he is holding the hand of his wife. Sharing this picture, he said ‘Bismillah. written.

Please tell that Ali Abbas Zafar has directed films like ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’, ‘Bharat’, ‘Sultan’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ and ‘Gunday’.

