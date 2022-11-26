A highly demanding test for Alhama CF ElPozo, which this afternoon visits the Alfredo Di Stéfano at the Ciudad Deportiva de Valdebebas for the first time in its history to face Real Madrid (6:15 p.m., Dazn). Alberto Toril’s players come from losing last Wednesday in London against Chelsea (2-0), on the third day of the Champions League group stage, while the alhameñas achieved a feat in the Queen’s Cup, by being able to knock down Valencia (1-0) and sneak into the round of 16 of the competition.

Randri García’s team will face Levante led by Silvia Lloris from Murcia in the next tie, on January 10, 11 or 12, again at the Complejo Guadalentín. That round will be played, again, in a single match. Fundación Canaria CD Tenerife-Tenerife, Albacete-Real Madrid, Osasuna-Barcelona, ​​Granada-Alavés, Villarreal-Sevilla, Madrid CFF-Athletic Club and Real Sociedad-Atlético de Madrid are the other pairings, after the draw held yesterday in Las Rozas.

“The Cup is a very important and beautiful competition, which we are passionate about, but the most important thing is that these girls are believing in their work and growing and that translates into results, because we do not make the mistakes we had in previous days,” he commented. yesterday Randri García, azulón coach.

He is already thinking about what awaits his players today in Valdebebas. “Nobody counts on our victory or a draw, but we are going to compete as we have been doing, with a lot to gain and little to lose, without complexes or pressure and yes with all the enthusiasm, desire and ambition,” said the coach of the Alhama, who is penultimate after winning his first game in the league last week.

The two defeats in Real Madrid’s last three games, against Barcelona and Chelsea, have shown some cracks in a team that started the season in outstanding fashion. In any case, there is a lot of distance between the level of Real Madrid and that of Alhama. Randri knows it, who only hopes that his team “competes with enthusiasm and enthusiasm.”