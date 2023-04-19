About fifteen Alhama CF ElPozo players once again made public their support for the club’s coach, Randri García, this Wednesday by recording a statement in which they insisted on denying any type of degrading or harassing treatment by the coach, as they already did to through a statement published on Tuesday.

«It has been reported that the entire squad has made a unanimous complaint, which is not true, and that this complaint made a serious accusation of sexual harassment of our coach. And those of us who subscribe to this video here now say that it is not like that, ”they say on camera.

«We have not been sexually harassed by our coach nor have we suffered behavior of this nature. If this had been the case, immediately, in a state of law, we would have acted by denouncing before the police or judicial authority, “they say.

Likewise, the players defended the coach and regretted that “the integrity of a coach, unfairly described as a sexual harasser, is being damaged.”

It should be remembered that the coach’s defense video is not supported by all the players on the team. In addition, the club itself has not made any official statements about the investigation.

The Futpro union, made up of female soccer players, asked this Tuesday to remove the coach of Alhama CF ElPozo from his position “provisionally and immediately.” The union received a complaint months ago from a current player on the squad, whose name has not been revealed, with very serious accusations against Randri García. Among them, sexist comments, disrespect for players and humiliating treatment. Futpro said it had “evidence and proof” of the facts, which it publicly condemned in a statement.