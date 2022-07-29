The mayor, Mariola Guevara, met with the general director of Citizen Security and Emergencies, Fulgencio Perona, and the new manager of the Firefighting and Rescue Consortium, Verónica López. After the meeting, they visited the Alhama park, which also serves the municipalities of Totana, Aledo, Librilla and Fuente Álamo. At the facilities, the firefighters themselves expressed their demands to the authorities. «We have explained to them the shortcomings that exist in the facilities, both at a material level and in terms of human resources. The park is attended by three guards, when for security we would have to be five, “said the corporal, Eladio Baños.