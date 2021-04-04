The Resurrection Sunday Encounter, was staged in Alhama, at nine in the morning, inside the Church of San Lázaro. It is the most important act of the local Holy Week, which is celebrated before thousands of people in the center of the town, and which this year, due to the pandemic and suspension of processions, was suspended.

The event, held behind closed doors, It has been brief and with the rest of the titular carvings, San Juan Evangelista, Veronica and María Magdalena were located on the main altar. One of the traditions of this day is the dance of the thrones, which on this occasion have been omitted. In a short space of time, the Virgin has shed her black cloak, in the presence of her resurrected son, then Handel’s Hallelujah has sounded.