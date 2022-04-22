Alhama Féminas has the most exciting and important stage in its history ahead of it. Randri García’s team begins a final stretch of six games that will mark a before and after. Although the main objective is to ensure permanence in the category, which is obtained by being among the top five, the Alhama players can allow themselves to dream of promotion and history. Leaders of the Reto Iberdrola Sur league, they have gone 8 consecutive days without being defeated and will have before them the most important game of the year and the opportunity to further distance themselves from Cacereño, second in the table and the main pursuer.

El Cacereño will be this weekend’s rival and the first step to achieve, why not, the dream of promotion and thus become the first team in the Region of Murcia to compete in the First Division of women’s football. Second classified, and only three points below the Alhameñas, the team from Cáceres needs to win if they want to continue to qualify for direct promotion. If they win, the Murcians would distance themselves by six points added to the particular ‘goal average’ in their favor. Alhama has everything on its face, they do not know defeat at home this season, where they have added ten wins and two draws. Cacereño, as a visitor, has only achieved four wins out of a possible twelve and comes into the game with an unbeaten streak of six games.

ALHAMA-CACEREÑO When

Tomorrow, at 12:00.

Where

Guadalentin Sports Complex.

How many

Adults, 5 euros. Children and subscribers, free.

Calendar in favor



After the vital match against Cacereño, and with everything still to be decided, the Alhama team has one of the most affordable calendars in the upper part of the table. During the month of May, Randri’s players will have the opportunity to channel a promotion that is still difficult but increasingly real. They will have to travel to Tenerife (11th classified), Pozoblanco to face Pozoalbense (14th classified) and La Solana (13th), this one on the last day, and host Elche (last in the table) and Santa Teresa (6th), a priori the most complicated of the five. A schedule of six games where the team and the fans will do everything possible to carry Alhama CF on the wing.