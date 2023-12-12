The setting of the sun this Tuesday leaves a day of record temperatures in December. Not only of this century, but of the entire historical series of which the State Meteorological Agency is aware. This December 12 will remain in the archives as the day in which half of Spain experienced temperatures more typical of the beginning of summer than the end of the year.

The previous mark was set at the 29.4 degrees that Motril, in Granada, 'suffered' on December 10, 2010. Well, four Spanish towns have broken that record this Tuesday, and three of them are in the Region of Murcia. Thus, Alhama de Murcia is second in this tough national ranking having reached 29.8 degrees at 3:20 p.m.; followed by Fuente Álamo, where there were 29.7 degrees at 2:40 p.m.; and Totana, which exceeded 29.6 at 3:00 p.m. However, the national record remained for the Málaga Meteorological Center station, which touched 30 degrees (the thermometer rose to 29.9) at 2:20 p.m.

The figures are significant, because they show the abnormality of the temperatures that the south of the Iberian Peninsula is registering during this month of December. For example, Malaga airport has surpassed its previous maximum record by 4.9 degrees, scoring 29.4. As specified by Aemet, “breaking records by such a difference would be much less likely without the climate change observed on a global scale and, also, in Spain.”

But they are not the only towns in the Region of Murcia that have surpassed their records. Another of them is Lorca, for whom the record set on Monday did not last even 24 hours. The City of the Sun was left with the second highest temperature in the country on December 11 with 27.7 degrees, but this Tuesday it surpassed that mark with 29.1 degrees, that is, almost a degree and a half more than the previous day .

This anomaly will begin to fade from this Wednesday, when the maximums will begin their general decline, especially in the interior of the Region of Murcia. So much so that in Lorca, for example, it will remain nine degrees below what was reached this Tuesday, with a maximum of 20, the same temperature that Cartagena will register. Murcia will reach 21, while Caravaca and Yecla will have 16 and 15 respectively. This change in weather will come hand in hand with a cloudy front that could leave light rains in the mountains, with moderate northwest winds.