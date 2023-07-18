Alguersuari in F1 as a spectator

More than ten years after his last GP in Formula 1, Jaime Alguersuari is back in the environment of the Circus during the recent Pirelli tests at Silverstone, invited by compatriot Carlos Sainz as a spectator. An experience that has rekindled the best memories but also the less happy ones in the mind of the Spaniard, somehow linked to the present with the drastic decision by Helmut Marko to foot Nyck de Vries from AlphaTauri, as he did with Alguersuari in Toro Rosso in 2011, effectively putting an end to his career in the top flight.

The relationship with Marko

After a spell in Formula E, the 33-year-old Iberian dedicated himself to music by becoming a DJ, but still had the opportunity to relive some of his past moments and to describe his other sensations in an exclusive interview with ASstarting right from the relationship with Marko and the decisions taken by the latter to the detriment of Alguersuari: “At Silverstone I went to say goodbye to him, but didn’t pay much attention to me – he said – he told me I had become a famous DJ, and I told him I wasn’t. It was a strange feeling for me, because I felt comfortable in a place where I was sick and didn’t enjoy myself. Coming back in a more relaxed and relaxed way made me close a bad dream I had. However, seeing everything so close again, I had flashbacks of moments of anguish, and Carlos knows what I’m talking about because he’s experienced it firsthand. Toro Rosso was not a competitive car, but no one in the team valued good results. He was frustrated. I don’t think it’s a bad thing to be pushed to the limit by a Junior Team, because that’s part of the selection process. The problem is that you are removed for a commercial and political decision, and whoever replaces you does worse. I’m talking about facts.”

The worst memory

In this regard, Alguersuari also described what was his worst memory in F1: “It was in Korea – has explained – I thought it was unfair because I had the car to do 14th, and I was 7th and 8th fastest. It was the third free practice, on a Saturday, and I was starting in front of Vettel. Strict team order was to always let the Red Bulls pass. I did it twice with Sebastian, but he braked too much in the first corner and I thought it was enough, I wanted to have a clean lap because there was a minute to go. It was just free practice, it wasn’t even a time trial. Marko came to the pits to scold me, in front of everyonewith a childish attitude, as if to say: ‘I want to be filmed to show everyone who’s in charge here’.

Training at Red Bull

Moments of high tension on the shoulders that the former pilot recalled having lived at home Red Bulland which has never changed over the years: “All of us who have been to Red Bull we have been machines – he added – this is the school we attended: either you win or you die. It was about live or die. We all felt the final pressure from Dr. Marko: Carlos, Vettel, Buemi, me… there were phone calls where he said: ‘If you don’t win the next race you won’t ride with us anymore’. If I hadn’t won the British Championship in 2008 I wouldn’t have continued. We were always on the razor’s edge.”

Verstappen’s unhappiness

A required level of perfection that was instead achieved by Max Verstappen, two times reigning champion and great candidate to conquer the title again this year. A talent which, according to Alguersuari, however, was brutally trained by the methods resorted to by the Dutchman’s father, i.e. the former pilot Jos: “My father was also a pilot, but he is the exception that proves the rule: his father, with violence, she taught him how to win races. He was trained this way, there was no happiness. They pushed him so hard that they ended up making him a perfect driver. It’s not a figure of speech. His father used violence when Max didn’t win in karting. It’s an amazing thing, because if you see it today you think it’s a wild thing to do, but that’s how it happened. I would never have raised my son like this. He was barbaric, but it worked for them. It was a very strict, very disciplined system, and Red Bull liked it. I’ve never seen him do it in person, also because I’ve only raced Max once, at a karting world championship in France. I was already doing tests for Pirelli, but in free practice you could already see how aggressive he was: he didn’t just want to win, he wanted to prove that he was superior to others. It is the attitude that his father passed on to him. Max and Jos hate their teammate, and always will. Max doesn’t want to give water to the second. It’s not enough for him to win, he wants to humiliate. Next year – he added in relation to the dominance of Red Bull – things will be different. The cost cap and the limitation of hours in the wind tunnel will have an impact on them, and it will not be easy. I don’t know if they will win again next year, but if they do it won’t be as easy as this yearthat’s for sure.”