Those interested will have twenty days to present their applications and the business project Stalls in the Plaza de Abastos de Alguazas. / DC

The Local Government Board of Alguazas gave the green light to the proposal of the Department of Commerce to tender the free positions in its municipal Plaza de Abastos. In the next few days the tender for these positions, where the interested parties will have twenty days to present their applications and the business project, and then a court will evaluate the offers and make the award.

Different services will be offered such as salted fish and pickles, fishmongers, greengrocers, catering establishments and other services. The Councilor for Commerce, José Gabriel García Bernabé, encouraged residents to start a business in this area that the council makes available to those interested in very affordable conditions. «We wish our market place to raise its blinds again every morning. For months we have been offering this place and there have already been a multitude of entrepreneurs and people interested in establishing their business there who have contacted the council “he said.