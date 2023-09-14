The San Lorenzo de Alguazas Football Field already has new artificial grass. And the municipality wanted to inaugurate it in style. He did it at the beginning of September with the footballer Víctor Meseguer taking the kick-off and celebrating a women’s football match between the local team, Alguazas CF, and Unión Molinense CF, two clubs in which many players from both places play. . Furthermore, the mayor, José Gabriel García, encouraged them to “pursue their dreams to reach the top.”

Also at the event were the Councilor for Works and Services, Jesús Gomariz, and the Councilor for Sports, Loli Sandoval, who cut the inaugural ribbon accompanied by the rest of the councilors from the government team and the Department of Sports. “Thank you to the Alguazas City Council and the female Alguazas CF for their invitation to the premiere of this emblematic soccer field,” said the Molina de Segura women’s soccer club on their social networks. «The Alguazas football field debuts its new artificial grass with a women’s football match. “A great day for sport,” the mayor also highlighted in his profile.

An event, in this case a women’s soccer match, that also arrived in a context of constant growth and visibility. In fact, the meeting was held a few days after the National Team’s success in the World Cup, becoming champions for the first time in history. Furthermore, last season Barça won the Champions League for the second time and Aitana Bonmatí is the current favorite to succeed fellow Barça player Alexia Putellas as the Ballon d’Or. Likewise, the Region experienced top-flight matches last season in the hand of Alhama ElPozo and clubs like Real Murcia are beginning to increase the importance of their women’s section in joint events with the Grana men’s team.

Meseguer, outstanding figure



Precisely, a youth player from Murcia took the kick-off in the match that served to debut the grass. Víctor Meseguer, a native of Alguazas, participated in the event as a prominent figure. The man from Murcia joined Murcia’s first team in 2019 and quickly made a place for himself in the starting eleven under the guidance of Adrián Hernández. In fact, at only 20 years old he was captain in the Federation Cup final that the Grana club won in its own stadium and also scored in a derby against FC Cartagena.

He left Murcia early and his projection took him to the Second Division with Mirandés. Last season he took another step by moving up to First Division with Granada, which this year he has loaned to Valladolid, also in Second Division. An athlete who is a source of pride for the municipality and that he was not alone. Two new promises who are part of the Real Murcia youth teams, Marius Lisón and Juan Cortés, were with Meseguer at the kick-off.

Finally, councilor José Gabriel García addressed all the people who were present at the venue on September 2 to ensure that “this government’s commitment to sport is total and it will work on new projects to continue investing in the football field, because sport is health and that is where we must take our young people.