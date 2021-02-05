Will postpone the celebration to once the restaurants reopen Presentation of the campaign ‘On Valentine’s Day, Alguazas gives you hospitality’. / DC

‘On Valentine’s Day, Alguazas gives you hospitality.’ This is the name of the campaign that the City Council of this town launched to help the hospitality sector in these difficult times. Through the Department of Commerce, the Consistory will draw 30 romantic dinners worth 100 euros each of them that can be consumed in five restaurants in the town.

The campaign will begin next Monday, February 8, and involves all businesses in the municipality, since the only requirement to participate is to make a prior purchase in any of them to “help and also promote local purchases.” Participants will only have to register on the website of the Alguazas City Council.

As the hotel business was closed, the mayor of Commerce, José Gabriel García Bernabé, announced that the celebration will take place when it reopens to the public “with a very local and very special Valentine’s Day.” Bernabé insisted that it is “very important to help our hospitality industry, which is having such a bad time, and this campaign is a stimulus that also involves other local businesses.”