Self-learning software will help intensivists improve policy in hospital intensive care units. The OLVG is now working with this system.

The use of smart software in an intensive care unit such as that of the OLVG should lead to a shorter hospital stay and a smaller chance of readmission, thereby increasing the accessibility of care and reducing costs. So says Wouter Kroese, one of the founders of the Amsterdam medical data company Pacmed, which developed the smart software. The purpose of using the self-learning software is, among other things, to achieve better decision-making in intensive care. Which patient can already get off the IC? Who better to stay another day? “A lot of research has shown that IC doctors are not very good at predicting which patients are fit enough for IC discharge,” says Paul Elbers, intensivist at Amsterdam UMC, who was involved in the development with his colleague Patrick Thoral. of the software.

"In about 5 percent of the cases, patients still have to go back to the IC after discharge. In practice, this means that patients are sometimes in the ICU for too long and sometimes too short, after which they have to return. And that is expensive, because an IC bed costs about 3000 euros per day."

Prediction for readmission or death

The model uses many physical measurements to make a prediction: heart rate, blood pressure, body temperature, respiratory rate, kidney and liver function and so on. This produces a prediction for readmission or death. “The outcome of the software is, for example, that a patient has a 12 percent chance of readmission or death if he now moves from the intensive care unit to the nursing ward,” says Kroese of Pacmed.

That number is not the only information on the basis of which a decision is made, says intensivist Elbers, who is already working with the software. “So it’s not the computer that decides. It is also about what you see at the bedside and what can be found in the patient file, for example. The model contributes to the information on the basis of which you make a decision.”

In the research phase, according to Kroese, the smart software led to 14 percent fewer readmissions and a 4 percent shorter hospital stay. For a hospital like the OLVG, this could be good for an annual cost reduction of half a million euros, says Kroese. The software also helps to reduce the pressure on healthcare staff and ensures that healthcare remains accessible. Intensive care is indispensable for patients after surgery.

Continuing development in the workplace

Whether the model’s predictions come true remains to be seen. “We are going to introduce the software step by step,” says Pieter de Bey, director of Santeon, a partnership of seven hospitals, which will now be applying the Pacmed system. “The model has to be further developed in the workplace for more than a year. This takes place in the OLVG, the Maasstad Hospital in Rotterdam and the Sint Antonius in Nieuwegein. If that goes well, it can also be used in the other four hospitals of Santeon.”

OLVG intensivist Ilse van Stijn says that the software is not only used for the prediction of readmissions, but also has to improve care in other ways. "The body of patients is constantly monitored in the IC. That produces a lot of data. Pacmed's smart software makes it possible to discover patterns that can lead to medical decisions. For example: can you stop antibiotics on a patient? Is the fluid balance optimal? That way you can improve care."

Amsterdam software This week the collaboration between Pacmed, the OLVG and six other hospitals that are part of the Santeon partnership was announced. The other six participating hospitals are: the Catharina Hospital in Eindhoven, the Canisius-Wilhelmina Hospital in Nijmegen, the Martini Hospital in Groningen, the Medisch Spectrum Twente in Enschede and Oldenzaal, the Maasstad Hospital in Rotterdam and the Sint Antonius Hospital in Nieuwegein. Pacmed is an Amsterdam company with approximately thirty employees. It was founded in 2015 and stems from the National Think Tank, a foundation that annually brings together young academics to think about major social problems. They are convinced that the use of algorithms can make healthcare more efficient and cheaper. Health insurers provide financial support for the collaboration between Pacmed and Santeon.