Guasave, Sinaloa.- The Guasave cotton growers After coming with a division of honors from Sonoran lands, they will leave this afternoon with the slogan record home winswhen sharp at 6:00 p.m. they welcome you to Hermosillo orange grovesin what will be the third challenge of the semifinal of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

The blue and whites will try to take advantage of their locality to get three victories and, thus, to advance to the grand finale.

launchers

For today’s commitment the manager of the ninth blue, Oscar Robles, will send the center of the diamond to Nico Tellache and will lead the guasavense as an antagonist Wilmer Rios.

For his part, tomorrow at 5:00 p.m., for the blue and whites he will go up to the hill of responsibilities Jeff Kinley, while Ryan Executioner He will do it for the Sonoran ninth.

Regarding the game on Monday, it will start at 7:30 p.m. and the pitch duel will be led by Geno Encina and Tyler Alexander.

We recommend you read:

Statistics

An important factor for Algodoneros is that the core part of the lineup began to respond, and proof of this is the performance of Esteban Quirozwho poked two home runs in the second of the series, as well as sebastian elizaldewho true to his habit, hits with a lot of opportunity. Jose felix, With Esteban Quirozare .500 hitters this round.