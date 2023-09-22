LA PAZ, BAJA CALIFORNIA SUR.- Randy Delgado drove in one run and scored another, while Arturo Rodríguez drove in a couple moreto thus support a great combined team effort, and lead Algodoneros de Guasave to a 4-0 shutout victory over Cañeros de Los Mochis, in a game held within the second day of the Baja Series that is played in La Peace, Baja California Sur.

With this result, the Algodoneros put their record at 1-1although it should be noted that yesterday’s game did not officially count, which is why the valid record is 1-0.

Nico Tellache, started the match for Algodoneros de Guasave.

Launchers

Nico Tellache started for Algodoneros, who had two innings; He was followed by the winner Rafael Córdova, the American Brandon Koch, Iván Izaguirre, Jorge Monroy, Jesús Alcántar, Alejandro Barraza and Alejandro Cervantes closed.

Guasaven’s Vidal Sotelo opened for Cañeros and took the loss; The rest was taken by Mario García, Manuel Valdez, Ramón Márquez and José Eduardo Luna.

The power

The Algodoneros went ahead on the scoreboard and resolved the game in the second inning with a run, which Randy Delgado scored with a throwing error from the catcher to second, in an attempt to throw out Keven Lamas, who achieved the steal.

In the third, Delgado himself responded with a single to seven, with which he sent Orlando Piña to the plate.

Algodoneros’ advantage grew in the fifth with a couple more lines, which “El Penco” Arturo Rodríguez pushed with a hit to the middle. That would be all that was recorded in the game in terms of running.

Manager Óscar Robles accompanied by his coaching staff.

For later

Algodoneros will face Mayos de Navojoa tomorrow, at 4:00 p.m., with Geno Encina in the center of the diamond, where he will have Daniel de la Fuente as his rival.

It should be noted that these novenas have already faced each other in two preparation games, where Óscar Robles’ pupils have emerged victorious.

The blue and white will put Colombian Jeffry Niño on the mound of responsibilities on Saturday, where they will face Yaquis from Ciudad Obregón.