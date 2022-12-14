Guasave.- Guasave cotton growers put together a six-run attack in the eighth inning for a comfortable 8-1 victory against Charros de Jaliscoat the beginning of the seventh series of the complementary part of the 2022-2023 season of the Arco Mexicana del Pacífico League.

The blue box with this victory put its record at 8-11 in wins and losses, also left the people from Guadalajara in the cold basement with a record of 7-12.

launchers

The victory went to Matt Pobereyko, after working for five complete innings, in which he received one run, hit six hits, issued three walks and decorated his pitching work with seven chocolates. He was helped by Felipe Arredondo, Jeff Ibarra, Dalton Rodríguez, Rafael Córdova and Carlos Morales.

The setback was for the Cuban Yoennis Yera, allowing two runs in five rolls of work, he gave away four walks and struck out five. He was helped by Erick Preciado, Roberto Espinosa, Arturo Barradas, Alejandro Martínez and Esteban Bloch.

The power

The blue and whites made the run of the pool in the same first inning, where Ramón Ramírez hits opening batch, but later he was put out in attempted robbery, Estaban Quiroz is striking out, Erisbel Arruebarruena receives passports and later scores with unstoppable producer of the rookie Joey Terdoslavich.

Charros equalized the match in the third inning when Christian Villanueva and Julián Ornelas linked hits, the latter to produce the only score.

Already in the fourth round Joey Terdoslavic receives a base opening the round and then scores on a busy ball from Ángel Erro.

We recommend you read:

In the eighth David Harris is hit with the bases loaded and makes the score 3-1 and Heberto Félix also brought another through pain.

Ramón Ramírez hit two more with a double and Esteban Quiroz the other pair with an RBI hit.